TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 76.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 53.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy. Hi 73. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Today will bring more of the same perfect September weather we’ve come to expect this week. High pressure overhead will provide sunny skies with low humidity and highs in the mid-70s. Tonight also looks comfy again with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 50s.

Model guidance is starting to align for the weekend and it looks wet. That isn’t great news for outdoor weekend plans, but this rain will be beneficial to a moisture-starved region for much of this year. Tomorrow will start sunny and end cloudy as a coastal low approaches from the south. It will also turn breezy as a stiff easterly wind increases our clouds and moisture flow from the Atlantic. Friday will stay dry, however, even through the evening. High school football games will be dry and cool with a bit of a breeze. The rain won’t start until overnight Friday into Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday look wet, cool, and breezy. Waves of rain will be around throughout the weekend as temperatures will be stuck in the low 60s. Even upper 50s isn’t off the table as an east wind sets up and pushes moisture inland. The rain will start early Saturday morning and continue in waves throughout the weekend. Plan accordingly if you have plans, including the Penn State Whiteout, which now does look damp. The winds could also have an impact on that game too, with the weather now looking like part of the storyline. The rain will hang around through most of Sunday too and likely not exit until early Monday. 1-3″ of rain looks likely for the entire region this weekend, which will be exactly what the region needs to turn down any drought talk. Unfortunately, it just so happens to come on both days of a busy weekend of plans across Central PA. Stay tuned and we will keep refining the forecast as needed.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara