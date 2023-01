HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Nickelback announced on Monday that they will be making a stop at Hersheypark Stadium this summer.

Nickelback’s 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour will have stops at 38 cities this summer, including a stop at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. You can click here to purchase.

Special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will be joining the rock band on their tour.