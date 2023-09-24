YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be nighttime lane restrictions beginning on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Queen Street in York County.

The restrictions are in place so crews can prepare the damaged Queen Street bridge for a repair project.

Weather permitting, the restrictions will be in place in both directions of the interstate from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 28. The restrictions will also be in place from Sunday, Oct.1 through Thursday, Oct 5.

PennDOT said that updates will be issued prior to any closures associated with the repair project.

Motorists are advised to use caution and to slow down while proceeding through the work zone.