Penn State looks to continue its roll against Rutgers as the Nittany Lions try angling for a New Year’s Six Bowl. On this week’s show Anderley Penwell takes us closer to Penn State’s emotional pregame military tribute and Tom Hannifan from Paydirt – A Penn State Football Show joins the crew for their weekly one-on-one interview.

Nittany Nation Gameday airs weekly across Pennsylvania, New York and in the grater Washington DC area on these great stations, WFXP in Erie, WHTM in Harrisburg, WPHL in Philadelphia, WYOU in Wilkes Barre and DC News Now in Washington and WTAJ in Altoona. Check your local listings.