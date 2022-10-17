UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — There wasn’t much to like in Penn State’s 41-17 loss to Michigan. The Wolverines ran for 418 yards and Penn State’s offense couldn’t find its rhythm.

In the fourth quarter of the game Coach James Franklin turned the offense over to Drew Allar, however he said afterwards that Sean Clifford was injured in the game and that was why he was removed from the game.

“Just go out there and play his game, just go in there and handle his business like he know how to, said wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.”

It was Allar’s fifth appearance this season. He went 5-10 for 37 yards However, neither he or Clifford were able to get much going as the Nittany Lions only had 258 offensive yards which is the fewest yards in a game this season.

“I got to sit on this loss for a little bit, get my mind right because I know we have to come in and get back to work,” said defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher. “We can’t let one loss turn into another loss”

Letting losses spiral into more losses has been a problem for Penn State in the James Franklin era. When coming off a loss, the Nittany Lions are 14-16, with eight of those losses coming against unranked opponents.

The Nittany Lions will look to turn the page on this one as they prepare for their White Out game against Minnesota.

