Nor’easter to bring a period of plowable snow Sunday night to the Midstate

The abc27 Weather Team is tracking the latest with a Nor’easter that develops Sunday over the Southeast and tracks north along the East Coast Sunday evening. Here is the latest forecast:

The start of the weekend will be bitter cold! Saturday afternoon will struggle to warm into the 20s and we’ll dip into the low teens Saturday night. While we establish the initial cold air Sunday morning, a low-pressure system will track north along the southern Appalachians Sunday afternoon. A secondary and stronger low-pressure system begins to develop along the coast Sunday evening which is when we begin to see snow develop across the Midstate.

Our timeline shows that snow develops after 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Steady accumulating snow lasts for several hours Sunday evening before warmer air arrives aloft. This will change the snow to rain, mainly south and east of Interstate 81 Sunday night. Therefore we believe a wide range of snow amounts will occur in our area. Locations in southern York and southern Lancaster have the highest probability of the snow changing to rain, which means less total snow for this area. Mifflin and Juniata Counties are likely to experience all snow and receive the highest snow totals. This storm will exit near or slightly before daybreak Monday morning with cold and breezy conditions to follow Monday morning and afternoon.

Our weather team expects to continue to fine-tune the timing and details of this storm. The toughest call will be when parts of the Midstate change over to rain, which will ultimately determine snow amounts across our area. Be sure to check back for more updates.