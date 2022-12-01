LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Byler Holdings LLC made an announcement on Nov. 30, 2022, that they were further expanding the North Cornwall Commons community in Lebanon.

The North Cornwall Commons, a mixed-use community developed by Byler Holdings LLC, is set to break ground on a 27,000 square foot corporate office building, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30pm, according to Byler Holdings. The new office building will be equipped with three floors – half of the offices will be available for leasing, while the other half of the building will become the new corporate headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC.

In addition to the new corporate office building, Byler Holdings LLC recently broke ground on its third apartment-complex building. According to Byler Holdings, the new apartment building will have 129-units, with available studio and three-bedroom floor plan options. Construction on the office building is scheduled to be completed in Summer 2023.

Byler Holdings LLC has also broken ground on its third retail building in the North Cornwall Commons. According to Byler Holdings the new retail building will feature a drive-thru with Oola Bowls, as well as “future to be named tenants” that are on the way. The retail building is expected to be finished in the Spring 2023.

The North Cornwall Commons is currently home to the following:

160-unit townhome community

Two, 5-story apartment buildings with 205 units

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott

Micks All American Pub

Two other retail buildings with 12 different businesses

“The [North Cornwall Commons] community continues to flourish as it remains the only one of its kind in Lebanon County promoting its walkability and urban feel,” Byler Holdings LLC said in an email release.