North Cornwall Township police officer arrested Friday for alleged involvement in January U.S. Capitol incident

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — North Cornwall Township Police have announced that a member of their police force was arrested by the FBI on charges stemming from the January 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol building.

The township released a statement, saying “The township recognizes every citizen’s right to free speech; however, each citizen must also be accountable for his or her actions. Accordingly, as required by the Pennsylvania Confidence in Law Enforcement Act, the police officer was immediately suspended without pay pending the disposition of these charges.”

The statement continued saying “neither the township nor any officer or employee endorses, accepts, or condones any alleged participation in a crime against the United States of America nor any act committed by an individual who may have illegally breached the United States Capitol on January 06, 2021.”

The officer has not been identified. This story will be updated as we receive more information.