Not as humid to start the week, mainly dry too

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Not As Humid. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 64.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Pleasant! Hi 87.

After yesterday’s downpours across the area, patchy fog has developed this morning in spots. That will burn off to a fairly pleasant day ahead. Expect lots of sunshine along with slightly less humid conditions. Temperatures will be just shy of 90° this afternoon and it should stay dry too. Tomorrow and Wednesday look similar. Lots of sunshine, warm temperatures, and humidity should remain in check. Not too bad to kick off the new week!

Another heat wave is likely Wednesday and beyond as a ridge strengthens overhead and highs rebound into the low 90s. It will turn increasingly humid toward the end of the week as well. Spotty storm chances will return Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as weak ripples in the flow aloft move through. Overall, aside from spotty/scattered showers and t-storms, no sign of any widespread rain coming in the near future. Stay cool and keep watering those gardens! We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara