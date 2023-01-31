MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Petroleum Association (PPA) announced back on Jan. 16 that they have completed another phase of their expansion project at their training center in Middletown.

PPA is a not-for-profit association in Pennsylvania that represents independent petroleum marketers at both the wholesale and retail levels, according to their website. Additionally, PPA operates a hands-on technical training school dedicated to the energy and HVAC industry, which is called the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association Technical Education Center(PPATEC).

It should be noted that PPATEC is a Pennsylvania Department of Education-approved private licensed school and a VA-approved training provider.

This most recent phase of PPATEC’s expansion project officially added more than 4,000 square feet of space to their training center. According to PPATEC, this completion marks the second building to be erected in less than three years – these expansions are a part of PPATEC’s 10-year strategic plan.

PPATEC ultimately plans to double to the size of their training center in Middletown by 2026.

“We’re excited to create a larger, modernized instructional facility for current and future students,” PPA’s Executive Vice President Ted Harris said. “The new classroom arrangement will position PPATEC for future growth by being able to accommodate far more students – all at the same time.”

To accommodate the recent expansion, the association relocated their administrative operations to a different location in Harrisburg, according to PPATC.

According to their website, PPATEC offers more than 75 different courses annually, ranging from air conditioning, electrical, oil/heat, propane, transportation fields and a lot more.