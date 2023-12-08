(WHTM) — Pennsylvania Lottery winners claimed more than $176 million in Scratch-Off prizes during the month of November, according to the Lottery’s announcement Thursday.

The total amount of Scratch-Off prizes claimed was $176,918,940. That number was $7,726,501, or about 4.18 % lower than the last total number of prizes claimed in October.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, November’s claimed Scratch-Off winnings included two top prizes worth $1 million claimed in Northampton and Luzerne counties and a third $1 million top prize shared by four players in Allegheny County.

There were three Pennsylvania Lottery retailers who earned $5,000 bonuses for selling top-prize winning tickets. These included the Pantry 1 Food Mart, located at 261 East Union Boulevard, in Bethlehem, Northampton County, the Braddock Hills Mini Mart, located at 1050 Brinton Road, in Pittsburgh, and the Convenient Food Mart, located at 610 South Main St., in Pittston, Luzerne County.

Some other big prizes that were claimed by Pennsylvania Lottery prize winners in November included six prizes of $500,000, three prizes of $300,000, two prizes of $250,000, seven prizes of $200,000, one prize of $150,000, and three prizes of $100,000.

A list of monthly winners is available in the Winners section of palottery.com. Prizes of less than $1,000 are not included.

Scratch-off game prizes range from a free ticket to $5 million and expire one year from a game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.