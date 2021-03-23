Numerous showers Wednesday, drying out for Thursday

THIS EVENING: Increasing Clouds. Temperature Dropping To Near 60 By 10p. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle & Light Showers Late. Lo 48.

WEDNESDAY: Showers, Mainly AM, Cooler. Hi 56. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

High clouds will thicken this evening and overnight as we watch the next weak wave of low pressure that will move through Wednesday. Expect low clouds and showers Wednesday morning, eventually tapering off to just some light drizzle for the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be light but it will be a damp day with temperatures struggling to reach the mid-50s.

Skies will stay mainly cloudy on Thursday, but a strong southerly flow should get us close to 70 degrees. A cold front will bring us showers by late Thursday evening, continuing off and on through dawn Friday. Some heavier downpours or even a clap of thunder are possible Thursday night. By noon Friday, drier air will move in and temperatures should briefly climb into the 70s before a cool down Friday evening.

Behind the front, it will turn cooler for the weekend but cooler is relative as highs will remain well above normal. Saturday looks to be the dry day of the two as the next area of low pressure will bring showers by Sunday. It will turn noticeably cooler by next Monday. Enjoy the warmth and enjoy the rain too…we need some!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo