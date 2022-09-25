TODAY: PM Scattered Showers & Storms. Hi 75. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Early Evening Shower, Partial Clearing. Lo 57. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 72. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

It’s milder this morning thanks to clouds than moved in overnight ahead of a warm front. We’ll see multiple rounds of fast-moving showers or storms today, the first of which will arrive later this morning with the warm front. It won’t last long, but additional showers and storms are expected this afternoon as the cold front approaches. There’s plenty of cold air aloft in place along with plenty of wind shear. If we can get enough heating and the timing of storms is a little later, an isolated severe storm is possible with locally damaging wind gusts the primary concern. Coverage of any leftover showers becomes much more isolated by late afternoon and evening, with all showers diminishing after sunset. It will be milder tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

It won’t be a drastic change, but drier and gradually cooler air will move back in this week. Monday will be seasonable but breezy with gusts over 25 mph. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be back in the 60s with overnight lows back down into the 40s…but plenty of sunshine to look forward to by late-week!

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it heads into the western Caribbean over the next few days. In fact, it will likely be a major hurricane by the time it reaches the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Where it makes landfall remains uncertain, but the Florida panhandle is looking like the most likely spot given westward trends in recent days. As the storm lifts north toward the end of next week, we’ll likely see some rain by next Saturday, but right now does not look significant given preceding dry air in place. We’ll keep watching trends.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo