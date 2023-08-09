MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The popular discount retailer, Ocean State Job Lot, recently confirmed that a new location will soon be opening in Mechanicsburg.

According to Ocean State Job Lot, this new location, which will become the tenth Pennsylvania-based store, will be located at the Silver Spring Commons on 6520 Carlisle Pike, in the space which was formerly occupied by Marshalls.

It should be noted that this space has been vacant since early 2021.

The new 31,939 square foot space will be offering a wide variety of discounted name-brand items, such as:

Household supplies

Clothes

Health and beauty supplies

Seasonal items

Kitchen supplies and a lot more

“We are so pleased to be opening our first store in the Cumberland Valley this year, marking our 10th store in Pennsylvania,” Paul Cox, Director of Store Operations for Ocean State Job Lot said. “We are especially proud to have the opportunity to breathe new life into this once vacant space and look forward to welcoming shoppers and building relationships within this great community.”

Upon opening the new location, the company expects to create about 50 new jobs. According to Ocean State Job Lot, available positions include store leadership, supervisory, full-time, and part-time positions.

Interested individuals can click here to apply.

The new store location is slated to open in late November of 2023.

Recently, abc27 news reported back in March of 2023 when a new Ocean State Job Lot opened its doors in Lancaster on 1605 South Market Street. Additionally, Ocean State Job Lot also has a Lancaster County store on 2600 Willow Street Pike North.

According to their website, Ocean State Job Lot first opened in Rhode Island in 1977 and has since grown to have 151 store locations across New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania – approximately 5,600 total employees.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.