WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to abc27’s media partner, Lancaster Online, a Mount Joy police officer has been charged with DUI after he crashed his pickup truck in April while police say he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

LNP reported that Kyle Hosking crashed his truck outside a West Hemifield Township home on Jasmine Place, where he used to live, shortly after 2 p.m. on April 12. Lancaster Online says the truck hit a mailbox and utility box.

After hitting the mailbox and utility box, Hosking hit a PT Cruiser on Magnolia Drive, as seen in a video captured by a Ring camera, as it turned to back up into a driveway, LNP says. Hosking then turned back onto Jasmine Place, hitting the rear taillight of a truck, eventually hitting a car head-on, according to LNP.

According to court documents, Hosking is being charged with DUI of the highest rate (BAC .16+), DUI first offense, failure to stop, reckless driving, and other related charges.

LNP reported that Hosking hit four cars total before coming to a final rest and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Hosking has been with the Mount Joy Police Department for 16 years, according to LNP.