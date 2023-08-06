LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died after a shooting occurred on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a burglary in progress at 12:10 a m. on Sunday at an occupied residence in the first block of West New Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they spoke to the resident of the home, who indicated that the intruder was still inside the house.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers said the intruder exited the house, confronted officers, and pointed a firearm at them. Officers discharged their firearms, striking the intruder. He later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The Bureau notified the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, and they responded to investigate.