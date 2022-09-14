SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — To mark recovery month in Pennsylvania, state officials were at Shippensburg University on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Highlighting the importance of accessible support in colleges for those recovering from substance use disorder.

Data from the national survey on drug use and health shows in 2020, 24.4% of those from ages 18 to 25 had a substance use disorder in the past year. However, the state is working to bring those numbers down by making sure people have access to treatment.

“No two people, no two families have the exact same story when it comes to addiction. For most, the road to recovery hasn’t been easy or short,” Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Jen Smith said.

If you or someone you know is looking for treatment options, call the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Get Help No Hotline. That number is 1-800-662-HELP.