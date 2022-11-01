PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County staple will be closing their doors at the end of the year.

Old Sled Works, a well-known antique and craft store in Perry County, will be closing their doors after nearly three decades. The store will be closing on Dec. 31 of this year, according to Facebook page on Old Sled Work’s official Facebook page.

The post also mentioned how the building has many issues that have been band-aided for years, as well as staff looking to retire. The property has been taken off the market and is not for sale.