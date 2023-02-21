EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (WHTM) — It was an achievement that many scientists believed was impossible. On Feb. 22, 1997, scientists at the Roslin Institute, part of the University of Edinburgh, introduced Dolly the Cloned Sheep to the world.

The misconceptions, misconstruals, and misinterpretations (add some) started almost immediately.

A lot of people thought Dolly was the first animal to be cloned, ever. The first successful clonings, of frogs and fish, were done in the 1950s and 1960s. And as the Rosling Institute explains on its website, Dolly was not even the first cloned mammal.

“That honour belongs to another sheep which was cloned from an embryo cell and born in 1984 in Cambridge, UK. Two other sheep, Megan, and Morag, had also been cloned from embryonic cells grown in the lab at The Roslin Institute in 1995 and six other sheep, cloned from embryonic and fetal cells, were born at Roslin at the same time as Dolly. “

So what was it about Dolly’s birth that caused such excitement? She was the first mammal cloned from an adult cell. The process, called Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer, starts by removing the genetic material from an egg cell, then replacing it with the genetic material from a different animal.

Dolly was cloned using genetic material from a mammary gland cell of a six-year-old Finn Dorset sheep, implanted into an egg cell from a Scottish Blackface sheep. A Scottish Blackface served as her surrogate mother. When she was born on July 5, 1996, Dolly’s had the white face of a Finn Dorset, rather than the black face of her surrogate mother, proof she was indeed a clone. Because Dolly’s DNA came from a mammary gland cell, the research team named her after country singer Dolly Parton. Science humor.

Dolly’s birth proved that scientists could turn back the clock on a fully developed adult cell to make it behave like a cell from a newly fertilized embryo and this encouraged researchers in Edinburgh and across the world to investigate other techniques to reprogram adult cells, ultimately leading to the discovery of induced Pluripotent Stem (iPS) cells.

We do not clone animals anymore, mainly because of the low success rate of the technique (Dolly was the only animal born from 277 cloned embryos). In the years since Dolly was born new technologies have been developed, which are vastly more efficient than cloning. However, we still use the skills and experience we gained while working on Dolly in our work with livestock animals today.

Dolly was important because she was the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell. Her birth proved that specialized cells could be used to create an exact copy of the animal they came from.

When Dolly was one year old, analysis of her DNA showed that her telomeres were shorter than would be expected for a normal sheep of the same age. Telomeres are ‘caps’ on the ends of DNA molecules that protect the DNA from damage. As an animal or person ages, their telomeres become progressively shorter, exposing the DNA to more damage.

It’s thought that Dolly had shorter telomeres because her DNA came from an adult sheep and the telomeres had not been fully renewed during her development. This could have meant that Dolly was ‘older’ than her actual age. However, extensive health screens on Dolly at the time did not find any conditions which could be directly related to premature or accelerated aging.

Some events are just too emotive to be seen clearly until long after the dust has settled. The cloning of Dolly the sheep created a public ruckus because of the assumption that sheep clones would lead straight to human clones. The generation of human embryonic stem cells raised much the same set of fears. Both cases stirred deep anxieties that science was getting out of hand and moving deep into ethically fraught territory.

In the debate over human embryonic stem cells, the opponents were concerned that federal funding for the research, in which castoff, early-stage human embryos are destroyed, would be the first step toward federal funding of abortion. Partly in reaction, some proponents of embryonic stem cell research vastly overpromised the probable medical treatments, which, 32 years after Dr. Evans’s experiment and 15 years after Dr. Thomson’s, are barely visible.

Dolly spent her life at The Roslin Institute and, apart from the occasional media appearance, led a normal life with the other sheep at the Institute. Over the years Dolly had a total of six lambs with a Welsh Mountain ram called David. Their first lamb, Bonnie, was born in April 1998, twins Sally and Rosie were born the following year and triplets Lucy, Darcy and Cotton the year after.

After Dolly gave birth to her last lambs in September 2000, it was discovered that she had become infected by a virus called Jaagsiekte sheep retrovirus (JSRV), which causes lung cancer in sheep. Other sheep at The Roslin Institute had also been infected with JSRV in the same outbreak.

In 2001, Dolly was diagnosed with arthritis after farm staff noticed her walking stiffly. This was successfully treated with anti-inflammatory medication, although the cause of the arthritis was never discovered.

Dolly continued to have a normal quality of life until February 2003, when she developed a cough. A CT scan showed tumors growing in her lungs and the decision was made to euthanize Dolly rather than risk her suffering. Dolly was put to sleep on Feb. 14, 2003, at the age of six.

Therapeutic cloning, where cloned human embryos are created for the sole purpose of producing embryonic stem cells for clinical research or use, is permitted by law in the UK but is very tightly controlled by the government.

In therapeutic cloning, the embryos are only ever grown in the lab and aren’t transferred into a surrogate womb. Stem cells produced by therapeutic cloning are a genetic match to their DNA donor, who could be a patient with a disease such as motor neuron disease or diabetes. Stem cells that have been cloned from patients like these can be studied by scientists to discover more about what happens to cells in these diseases or could provide a source of patient-matched stem cells to replace faulty cells in the patient’s body.

Although scientists have produced human embryos by therapeutic cloning, iPS cell technology is a more efficient method of producing patient-specific stem cells and has fewer ethical concerns attached to it. As a result, it is now a far more commonly used method than therapeutic cloning. Therapeutic cloning in the UK is regulated by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority.

was revealed Tuesday that Dolly, the first animal to be genetically cloned from adult cells, got her name from Country singer Dolly Parton. Dr. Ian Wilmut, who coordinated the work at the Roslin Institute near Edinburgh, told a news conference: “She was derived as you know from mammary cells and the people who were looking after her could not think of a more impressive set of mammary cells than those that belong to Dolly Parton.”

First, the cloning efficiency is extremely low in essentially all species. Second, abnormalities are frequently observed in the extraembryonic tissues, such as the placenta, of the cloned animals (Ogura et al., 2013). Moreover, some abnormalities are observed in cloned animals even after their birth, including obesity, immunodeficiency, respiratory defects, and early death (Loi et al., 2016; Ogura et al., 2013), although these phenotypes are not transmitted to the offspring.

