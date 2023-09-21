Planet Jupiter (WHTM) Launched in 1989, the Galileo mission to explore the planet Jupiter ended on September 21, 2003, when the probe was deliberately destroyed. It happened because of one of the spacecraft’s discoveries.

Galileo in shuttle Atlantis bay and departure from orbit (NASA)

The Galileo probe launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 18, 1989, aboard space shuttle Atlantis. By the time it reached Jupiter on December 7, 1995, it had already done a lot of science, and compiled a lot of firsts. The rocket that sent it on its journey after being released by Atlantis was nowhere near powerful enough to send it directly to the Jovian planetary system. Instead, it was sent on a roundabout path using multiple “gravity slingshot” passes to build momentum. It zipped by Venus on February 10, 1990, then made two passes around Earth on December 8, 1990, and December 8, 1992.

Between the two Earth flybys, it sailed by the Asteroid Gaspra on October 19, 1991, becoming the first probe to fly by and image an asteroid. It then visited Asteroid Ida on August 28, 1993, where it discovered the first moonlet orbiting an asteroid, which was named Dactyl.

On July 16-22, 1994, still almost a year from its final destination, Galileo sent back images of fragments of Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9, which had been pulled apart by Jupiter’s gravity, crashing into the planet.

Finally, more than six years after leaving Earth, Galileo arrived at Jupiter on December 7, 1995, becoming the first spacecraft to orbit an outer planet. That same day it became the first spacecraft to deploy an entry probe into an outer planet’s atmosphere. The atmospheric probe lasted 58 minutes and dropped 124 miles into Jupiter’s atmosphere, sending back readings until extreme pressure and temperature crushed the probe.

During the eight years it spent in the Jovian system, Galileo studied the planet and many of its satellites. The atmospheric probe discovered that Jupiter has thunderstorms that dwarf those on Earth. Galileo mapped the rings and magnetic field around Jupiter, detected a magnetic field around Ganymeade (the first such ever found), discovered the moon Io has incredible volcanic activity (possibly 100 times that of Earth), as well as many more discoveries than we can list here.

But one of the biggest discoveries – and the one that determined Galileo’s fate – was that the moon Europa has a global ocean of liquid water under its icy surface. It’s kept liquid by tidal forces pushing and pulling on Europa as it orbits Jupiter, generating heat along the way.

And given there’s warm liquid water, there’s a strong possibility that life might have evolved on Europa over the last few billion years.

By 2003 Galileo was running out of propellant, and would tumble out of control, pulled this way and that by the gravitational fields of Jupiter and its moons. What would happen if Galileo crashed into Europa? The worst-case scenario is that it could completely destroy whatever ecosystem existed on the moon. Rather than risk that, it was decided to destroy the spacecraft while it could still be controlled.

So, on September 21, 2003, Galileo was sent plunging into the atmosphere. It reached a speed of 106,000 miles per hour, which would be like traveling from Los Angeles to New York City in 82 seconds. The Deep Space Network tracking station in Goldstone, California, received Galileo’s last signal at 3:43:14 EDT.