(WHTM) — Global Positioning by Satellite (GPS) is so thoroughly embedded in our lives that it’s hard to imagine the technology has existed for less than 50 years.

On July 19, 1977, the first GPS satellite signal, transmitted from Navigation Technology Satellite 2 (NTS-2) was received at a building of the Rockwell-Collins Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A company engineer named David Van Dusseldorp sat on the rooftop and manually adjusted an antenna every five minutes to keep tuned in to the signal, which was decoded by a receiver in the building which was six feet tall and had two seats for the technicians.

But in a sense, the story of GPS began with the launch in 1957 of the Sputnik I satellite by the Soviet Union. Aside from starting the Space Race, one of the most important things it did was beep. It transmitted on 20 and 40 MHz, which could be easily heard by short-wave radio operators, as well as scientists around the world. By tracking the Doppler shift of the beeps as Sputnik passed overhead, you could estimate line-of-sight velocity.

The notion of using a satellite to track position was of great interest to the military. History is full of incidents where battles were lost and ships sunk because people didn’t know exactly where they were.

In 1963, The Aerospace Corporation completed a study of the subject for the military, which laid the groundwork for the modern-day GPS. In 1974, the U.S. launched the first NAVSTAR test satellite. Then on June 23, 1977, NTS-2 was launched as the first NAVSTAR GPS Phase I satellite. It had two cesium atomic clocks on board, which helped confirm that satellite navigation based on precise timing was possible.

For the next few years, GPS continued to be developed by the military for the military, leaving civilians to rely on their folding paper road maps.

Then the Soviet Union blew up a civilian passenger aircraft.

On September 1, 1983, Korean Air Lines Flight 007 was en route from Anchorage to Seoul. But the crew made a navigational error, taking the plane into a Soviet-prohibited airspace. Thinking it was an American spy plane, it was shot down with the loss of 269 passengers and crew. The accusations and counter-accusations went on for years, but later in 1983, the U.S. made GPS available for civilian use to improve navigation and increase safety for air traffic.

But the U.S. Department of Defense, worried about adversaries gaining military advantages, began in 1990 to decrease the accuracy of GPS readings for non-military use, a policy which became known as Selective Availability. Then in 2000, Selective Availability came to an end, opening the door to new technology advancements, such as the handheld GPS navigator, and then cell phones with built-in maps. So today, it’s almost impossible to get lost – unless you can’t get a signal…

For a simple explanation of how GPS works, click here.



