LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Bureau of Police is actively investigating a homicide that occurred early on Saturday morning.

Officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police said they were dispatched around 1:19 a.m. to the 900 block of South Duke Street for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Police then said he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives said they are actively working on the investigation from their findings. They also said there appears to be no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717- 735-3300.