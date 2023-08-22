SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Dauphin County say that a car chase led to a crash that sent several people to the hospital on Monday, Aug. 21.

Police say around 10:24 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle tailgating another vehicle heading south in the 500 block of Eisenhower Boulevard. According to the report, the vehicle turned off of Eisenhower Boulevard and did not stop at a stop sign.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators say the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but before the officer turned on his emergency lights and siren, police say the vehicle sped away and a pursuit was started.

The vehicle, which was reported stolen from East Pennsboro Township, then crashed into another vehicle on South 28th Street, near Amity Road.

The report says that the driver was taken into custody and faces charges including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property, DUI, and other charges.

The injured individuals in the stolen vehicle were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police note. There is no word on their condition.

Officers say that this is an active investigation. Anyone with information relative to this case is asked to call the Swatara Township Police Department at (717) 564-2550.