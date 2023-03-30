DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township Police are investigating a crash that killed one person on Thursday, March, 30.

According to police, at around 2:06 a.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Wood Road, between Waltonville Road and Middletown Road.

A 44-year-old man from Hummelstown lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

The vehicle then caught on fire and the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Derry Township Police Department is asking anybody with knowledge about the crash to contact the Police Department at 717-534-2202.