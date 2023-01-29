QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed after a motor vehicle accident occurred in Quincy Township, Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 27.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road. A 43-year-old man that was driving a Plymouth Voyager struck a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 67-year-old man as the driver of the Silverado was pulling out of the intersection and turning left onto Wayne Highway.

The Silverado came to a rest in the northbound lane of the highway. The Voyager came to rest in the southbound lane of the same highway

The 43-year-old man died as a result of the crash, and the 67-year-old man sustained suspected minor injuries, according to State Police.

State Police were assisted on the scene by multiple agencies and the Franklin County Coroner.