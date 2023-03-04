FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a crash on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Thursday, March 2.

According to a post from Franklin Fire Company, shortly after midnight, crews were dispatched to mile marker 19 on Interstate 81 for a vehicle accident with entrapment.

First responders found a single vehicle that had crashed into bridge support between the northbound and southbound lanes. The fire company says that the occupant was deceased prior to the arrival of first responders.

The name and age of the victim have not been released at this time. No other injuries were reported as a result of this crash.