YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were on the scene of a shooting that turned deadly in York City.

According to dispatchers, the call first came in at around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 in the 300 block of West North Street in the city.

We have confirmed that one person died and the coroner was on the scene of the shooting.

York City police are investigating at this time.

This is a developing story.