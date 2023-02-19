SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man was killed after a two vehicle crash that took place in Lebanon on Saturday, Feb. 18.

According to the South Lebanon Township Police Department, on Saturday, Feb. 18 at around 5:30 a.m., police responded to the intersection of East Walnut Street at East Cumberland Street for a crash.

The operators of the vehicles were 21-year-old Rubin Montero of Lebanon and 25-year-old Josha Bartal of Lebanon, police say.

According to police, Bartal sustained fatal injuries from the crash and died at the scene. Montero was not injured.

Police are currently investigating the crash.