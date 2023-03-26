LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle accident sent two people to the hospital on Sunday, March 26.

According to the West Lampeter Township Police, crews responded to the intersection of Eshelman Mill Road and Locust Lane in West Lampeter Township around 5:10p.m. for an accident.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident sending the driver and passenger to the hospital. The 81 year old female driver from Delaware was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The female passenger is receiving treatment, but her condition is unknown at this time.

The other female driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Willow Street and Lampeter Fire companies along with the Lancaster EMS Agency responded to the accident.

The Lancaster County Major Crash Investigation Team was assisting with the on-scene

investigation.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.