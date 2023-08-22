LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– One person was killed, and multiple others were hurt in a crash in Lancaster County Tuesday.

Northern Lancaster Regional Police said that before 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a head-on collision on West 28th Division Highway (SR 322) in Penn Township, near the Lebanon County line.

Officers at the scene found one person dead and others with injuries, police said. The injured were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office along with Brickerville Fire Company and the county’s crash team assisted at the scene. The crash is currently under investigation.