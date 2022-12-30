DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County Coroner has confirmed that an employee of Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was shot and killed outside the campus on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Police are actively investigating the shooting.

The deceased victim’s identity has not been released yet. No other injuries have been reported according to the coroner.

At this time, the facility is on lockdown and will remain in lockdown until a suspect is found, according to the Montour County Coroner.

Patients will still be able to get in and out of the emergency room through a screening process.

The suspect is unknown at this time and has not been placed in custody, according to the coroner.

Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene, along with units from Montour and Columbia counties.

According to the coroner, police searched room-by-room on each level of the facility and did not find anything.

This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information as it is released.