NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At least one person is dead and multiple others are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home in Luzerne County.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

A police line has been set up on the 700 block of 1st Street in Nescopeck.

Eyewitness News spoke to a family member who says up to 10 people are still unaccounted for, while three others made it out and one who was not at the residence at the time of the fire.

Officials say at least one person is confirmed dead, they have not commented on the amount missing.

Several fire crews are on scene alongside state police.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.