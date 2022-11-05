DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital and a car into a restaurant on Saturday afternoon in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.

According to Derry Township Police, three cars were involved in an accident in the 600 block of East Main Street. Police said that one of the cars crashed into Wendy’s, located at 625 East Main Street.

Police said that Wendy’s sustained damage and walls were pushed in due to the car hitting the building. The person driving the car that impacted the building was taken by EMS to a local hospital, police noted. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Police said that code enforcement was on the scene after the crash. According to the restaurant, the drive-thru will be open, however, the dining room will remain closed for a few days.