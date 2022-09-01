CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured in an early morning accident in Chambersburg on Thursday, Sept. 1

According to police, officers responded at 7: 56 a.m. to a pedestrian accident at the intersection of E. King and North Seventh Streets.

The accident involved a person who was struck within the crosswalk. The person was transported by helicopter to York Hospital for further medical evaluation.

The person sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The roadways have been reopened since the accident.