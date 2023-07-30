NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after they were involved in a crash in Cumberland County on Saturday night.

According to North Middleton Township Police, at 5:04 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Claremont Road and Post Road for a car accident.

Police say the driver of a Toyota Sienna van failed to stop at a posted stop sign and entered the intersection. Because of this, the Toyota hit a Dodge Ram that was making a left turn onto Claremont Road.

Officers note that both vehicles sustained damage and the driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital via ambulance. Their condition is unknown.

No word on the condition of the driver of the Dodge Ram at this time.