LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — At least one person was injured in a weekend shooting in Lancaster city.

According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, officers responded to a report of shots fired on South Christian Street and Woodward St. with at least one victim at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several houses and vehicles were struck by the gunfire on both sides of the street, according to police.

A witness also told police they saw a group of juveniles running away after the incident.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should reach out to the bureau at 717-735-3300.