QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police are investigating after a truck hit a person at the Buck Motorsports Park and Entertainment complex in Lancaster County.

It happened at the Mega Truck Event on Sunday night in Quarryville. The company says the truck left the pit and hit an official with the Wicked North Mega Truck Series.

Pennsylvania State Police say the man sustained a serious injury and is currently in critical but stable condition.

Buck Motorsports released the following statement regarding the incident:

At this time, we are still gathering information on the incident that happened just a short time ago during the Mega Truck Portion of our event tonight. An investigation is ongoing by PSP as well as BMP Management. Buck Motorsports strives to make the safety of its spectators, our competitors and their crew our number 1 priority and will continue to do so. At this time we are being informed that the Wicked North Mega Truck Series, Official, is in stable condition at Lancaster General. We ask everyone please keep the Wicked North Official, his peers as well as his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time. -Buck Motorsports Park Team

State Police say the incident has been ruled accidental.