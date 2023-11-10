UPPER BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Hamburg woman was killed Thursday night in a crash involving a teenage driver attempting to pass a vehicle on Old U.S. 22.

Pennsylvania State Police say a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old approached a vehicle from behind while going uphill at a high rate of speed. The teen then attempted to pass in the opposite lane at the top of a hill.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers say the teen’s vehicle crossed a solid double yellow line at the top of the hill to pass and struck a Nissan traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Berks County Coroner’s office and the teen was taken to Reading Hospital – Tower Health with suspected serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call State Police.