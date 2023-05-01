MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in an early morning crash on Sunday, April 30.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched to the area of York Road and Myers Road around 5 a.m. in Monroe Township, Cumberland County for a report of a single vehicle that had crashed into a fence.

Troopers then say as they arrived on the scene, they saw a downed utility pole and a Nissan Frontier off to the left of the road with disabling front-end damage. Troopers then approached the car and found that the driver, a 32-year-old man from York Springs was deceased.

The preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling east on York Road and for unknown reasons, crossed over the center line and the other lane of the road. The investigation determined that the car struck a utility pole before continuing along the shoulder and striking the fence.

The Cumberland County Coroner’s office responded to the scene.