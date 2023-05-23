PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A man was killed after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in York County on Monday afternoon.
The York County Coroner’s office states that the accident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Delta Road in Peach Bottom Township.
The coroner’s office says that the motorcyclist was traveling southbound when he crossed the yellow line at a high rate of speed. Investigators say he then made a right-hand turn as a car was making a left turn from the northbound lane.
The two vehicles then collided. The coroner’s office says the man was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin and State Police out of York is investigating the crash.