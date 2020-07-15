One more day of low humidity, rain chances increase slightly late week

TODAY: Hot & Dry. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Muggy. Lo 70.

THURSDAY: Stray AM Shower, PM T-Storm. Hi 87.

High pressure will keep the weather hot and dry again today with afternoon temperatures near 90°. The humidity will remain in check for one more day too, making for an okay afternoon to spend outdoors. Clouds will increase overnight along with the humidity making tonight feel muggier. Lows will be around 70°.

Humidity levels increase by Thursday as we tap into more of a southeasterly wind. A stray shower or two may develop in the morning, and a storm or two could pop over the mountains in the afternoon. We could use some rain as areas west of the Susquehanna River are struggling to get any kind of significant rain from thunderstorms lately. Southern Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster counties have been receiving the lion’s share of the storms lately and are near average rainfall. Rain chances will remain slim through the weekend, even with a few more stray t-storms developing on Friday.

Expect the upcoming weekend to continue the hot and humid weather with highs in the 90s under partly cloudy skies. The potential heatwave looks to stretch into next week too. The worst of the humidity will likely arrive early next week, and when combined with an approaching cold front, could mean increased chances for storms Monday and Tuesday. In the meantime, keep watering those gardens and trying to beat the heat however you are able!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara