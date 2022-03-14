HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a man for attempted homicide after a stabbing in Harrisburg on Saturday.

On March 12, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m.., the Susquehanna Township Police Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Corporate Circle for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival on scene, officers found a male victim suffering from life-threatening stab wounds throughout his body. Officers administered first aid until EMS personnel was able to arrive.

The investigation and eyewitness accounts into the matter identified the assailant as Adrian Fluellen, an absconder from state parole and currently wanted.

A search of the area utilizing canines and officers from Lower Paxton Township Police Department, Swatara Township Police Department, Penbrook Borough Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police was conducted and Fluellen was located after a brief chase.

Fluellen was charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault. Fluellen was arraigned before District Justice Margerum and remanded to Dauphin County Prison.

A mugshot for Fluellen was not provided by police.