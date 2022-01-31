One person killed in Lebanon County crash

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died after a motor vehicle crash on Route 501 in Lebanon County on Monday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the two-vehicle accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. when the driver of a Nissan Altima crossed the double yellow line while entering a left-hand curve. The vehicle continued into the southbound lane where it collided with a Mack Truck.

The 73-year-old male driver of the Nissan was entrapped and freed by mechanical means by first responders. He was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Mack Truck suffered a suspected minor injury but refused transportation to an area hospital from the scene.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and State Police say both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Life Lion and Myerstown First Aid Unit were among the first responders at the scene assisting State Police.