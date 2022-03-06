SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township Police say William Darrell Lynch is considered “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly shot one person.

On Sunday, March 6, Swatara Police were dispatched to The Roadhouse Café on Eisenhower Boulevard for the report of shots fired. Officers learned the victim had been shot inside the building and additional shots were fired in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect, William Darrell Lynch, and associates fled the scene in a white, four-door sedan, and an arrest warrant has been issued for Lynch.

Police say Lynch is wanted for multiple charges, including Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangering Another Person and Firearms Violations.

The Swatara Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Lynch and other persons who were involved in this incident. Anyone with information as to Lynch’s current location or the identities of the other involved persons are asked to contact 911.

Anonymous information can be provided through the Crimewatch website or by contacting Swatara Det. Sgt. Isaac Levine at 717-564-2550 or ilevine@swatarapolice.org.