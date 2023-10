BENDERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews in Adams County were called to a fire that occurred on Saturday.

The fire chief said crews were called to a fire in Bendersville around 4 p.m. on Kime Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a victim lying in the front yard in cardiac arrest. The person was then taken to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to officials.