Police say Debra Slaymaker-Walker was driving at least 73-miles an hour by the school when she crashed into multiple cars killing students Meghan Keeney and Jack Nicholson.

Slaymaker-Walker is charged with third-degree murder.

The parents of Jack Nicholson told us “we’ve learned over the past 12 months that, through jesus, unbearable pain and unexplainable peace can exist in the same heart.