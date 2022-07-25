HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has more than 900,000 disability parking placards issued across the State.

But when it’s time to renew or make changes to registration, that can be a challenge for many with disabilities.

“This is really the beginning not the end of the process if you will,” Deputy Secretary for driver and vehicle services with PennDOT Kurt Myers said.

PennDOT customers with a disabilities parking placard can now renew, receive a replacement, or update their personal information online.

This will help cut down on mail-ins, wait times, and processing paperwork.

“We certainly are looking for the future to be able to allow individuals to get their initial issuance of a placard on the internet but it is incredibly important to us to maintain the integrity of the process,” Myers said.

“I think it’s tremendous to me accessibility means accessing all the abilities of folks,” Scott Caulfield with Uniquesource said.

PennDOT says this online method will help those with disabilities take part in events with the community.

“If I do not have accessibility options to go to park at or attend an event that is something that restricts my abilities to take advantage of those things that I could otherwise access,” Caulfield said.

“We also wanted to be sure that people see this than just a piece of plastic there are lives behind it and the lives and the quality of life are significantly improved,” Myers said.

PennDOT says they plan to have more online services in the future and say they have to stay vigilant so for those who don’t need a placard will not take advantage of these services.