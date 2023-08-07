LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Oola Bowls restaurant location will soon hold its grand opening in a popular Lancaster shopping center.

abc27 news recently confirmed that a new Oola Bowls will soon be holding its grand opening in the Shops at Rockvale shopping center, which is located on 35 South Willowdale Drive.

According to President of Franchise Operations Phil Dobinson, the new 600 square foot location is owned and operated by Randy, Keith, Jeanna, and Becky – who are also the franchise owners of the Oola Bowls in Intercourse, Pa. on 3465 Old Philadelphia Pike.

The new Shops at Rockvale location will feature a drive-thru, in addition to offering around 18 seats. According to Dobinson, the franchise owners plan to further expand their indoor and outdoor seating in the near future to accommodate more guests.

“Opening our second location in less then a year after opening our Intercourse location has been very humbling,” the franchise owners said in an email. “This dream has become a reality for the four of us! When we started this journey we didn’t realize how hard yet rewarding it would be. We all still have one common goal, and this is to serve the community and the people in it! We want to be a place where people feel like family!”

The new Oola Bowls official grand opening will be held on Saturday, August 26. As part of the celebration, there will be live music, giveaways, and the first 50 bowls will be free.

The new locations hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays // 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Including the new Shops at Rockvale location, Oola Bowls will now have a total of nine locations across the Midstate, according to their website.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.