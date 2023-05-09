LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Oola Bowls location will be holding its official grand opening this weekend.

abc27 previously reported that a new Oola Bowls franchise location will soon be opening in the North Cornwall Commons. According to the Lebanon franchise owner Andrew Agee, the new 2,186-square-foot establishment will be capable of seating up to 25 customers on the inside and another 24 customers at their outdoor tables.

Additionally, the new Oola Bowls location will be offering multiple features to make ordering from the new establishment as convenient as possible – these features include:

A drive-thru lane

Online ordering for ordering ahead

Delivery services (DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats)

According to Agee, since their April 15 soft opening, he has created 33 jobs at the new Oola Bowls and is currently still hiring. If you are interested in applying for any of the open positions, you can click here.

Oola Bowls franchise location in Lebanon will be holding its official grand opening this Saturday, May 13. The event will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7 a.m. and will be followed by some fun celebratory events, including:

Games

Face painting

Live music (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Raffle giveaways

It should also be mentioned that the first 50 people in line for the grand opening this weekend will receive a free Oola Bowl on the house.

“We expect to have about 250 people waiting in line by 7 a.m.,” President of Franchise Operations Phil Dobinson added.

Additionally, Oola Bowls in Lebanon is doing online giveaways on their social media pages for the remainder of the week, according to Agee. To participate in the online giveaways, you can follow Oola Bowls in Lebanon on Facebook by clicking here.

The new Oola Bowls is located in the North Cornwall Commons at 111 Springwood Drive, suite 100.

“[Opening this Oola Bowls] is honestly more rewarding than what I was anticipating,” Agee said. “It has been a great experience and the community has been super supportive. I am even more excited now than I was before we opened.”

The new locations hours of operations will be:

Mondays – Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Dobinson, this will become the 8th Oola Bowls store location to open its doors, and Oola Bowls plans to continue its expansion in the future.