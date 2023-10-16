YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Oola Bowls franchise location will soon make its debut in York County and become the franchise’s 10th location in Central Pennsylvania.

The new York County Oola Bowls location is owned and operated by Josh and Nicki Simmons, who are native to the Lancaster County area. According to Josh, he was previously a pastor at Reality Church but took a step back from preaching about a month and a half ago to follow he and his wife’s shared dream of opening a business together.

“My wife and I have always dreamed of opening a business together and we fell in love with the values at Oola Bowls and the products that they offer,” Josh explained. “[Acai] is super healthy – really, the biggest challenge is getting people to try it for the first time, but once they do they love it!”

The new Oola Bowls will soon make its debut in a 1,900-square-foot space on 970 Loucks Road, which is right next to Chick-fil-A and across the street from the Northwest Plaza shopping mall. According to Josh, the new location will boast ample indoor and outdoor seating for upwards of about 30 guests at a time.

The new York County Oola Bowls will open its doors to the public for the first time on Saturday, October 28 and their temporary hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays // 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Josh, so far he and Nicki have created 15 new jobs and soon plan on creating 10 additional jobs during the warmer months. To check out the different job openings at the various Oola Bowls locations across the Midstate, you can click here.

Moving forward, the Simmon’s will transition to their regular hours of operation starting on Sunday, November 19, followed by an official grand opening on Saturday, December 2.

Their regular hours of operation will eventually be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays // 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s a dream come true [to open Oola Bowls soon],” Josh said. “We are so excited to create a family culture at our new store.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.